As the third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam is progressing steadily, housemates were shocked to know that Mohanlal is not going to come in the weekend episodes of the show. On Saturday's episode, housemates were eagerly waiting to see Mohanlal, but Bigg Boss announced that the Mollywood superstar will not appear in weekend episodes, and made it clear that Saturday and Sunday will go like any other days.

What happened to Mohanlal?

According to reports, Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his new movie Barroz. Mohanlal himself is directing this movie, and it marks his long-awaited directorial debut. Apart from Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing another prominent role in this flick.

Recently, several pictures have surfaced online from the shooting sets of Barroz, and in those pictures, Mohanlal can be seen directing the film. As the shooting of the movie is progressing steadily, Mohanlal has decided not to visit the Bigg Boss sets this weekend. Moreover, the actor has decided to cut short his trips due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Barroz is produced by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, and its screenplay is written by Jijo Punnoose, who makes a comeback to the industry after My Dear Kuttichathan 3D.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: elimination update

Due to Mohanlal's absence, the much-anticipated elimination will not take place today, and it will be carried out in the next weekend episode. According to the latest voting trends, the most likely contestant who will go out of the house next week will be Sandhya Manoj. Sandhya has been very less active in tasks since the beginning of the show, and audiences consider her the most undeserving contestant who is currently inside the house.

Other housemates who may get evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam are Anoop Krishnan and Adoni. Even though Anoop Krishnan has the support of serial lovers in the state, his recent fights with Firoz Khan, the most popular contestant inside the house have negatively impacted his journey. On the other hand, Adoni has been testing the patience of audiences with his stage speeches and gossiping nature.