The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be aired today, and host Mohanlal is expected to reveal the name of the contestant who will go out of the house this week. Eight contestants were named in the last week's nomination list, and it includes, Anoop Krishnan, Bhagyalakshmi, Sandhya Manoj, Ramzan Mohammed, Nobi, Kidilam Firoz, Soorya Menon, and Firoz Khan-Sajna duo.

Sandhya Manoj to go out of the house this week

According to the recent trends in voting, Sandhya Manoj is the most likely contestant who will go out of the house this week. Sandhya Manoj has been inactive during the tasks since the beginning of the show, and netizens have several times urged Bigg Boss organizers to eliminate her from the house.

Moreover, Sandhya Manoj's friendship with Bhagyalakshmi and Kidilam Firoz has also not worked well with viewers. According to netizens, Bhagyalakshmi and Sandhya Manoj are not interested to play games inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, instead, they are spending time gossiping about others. Apart from Sandhya, another contestant who is currently in the danger zone is actor Nobi.

Firoz Khan-Sajna rules the show

As Bigg Boss Malayalam's third edition has reached its 50th day, the most popular contestant in the show is now Firoz Khan-Sajna duo. Firoz Khan has succeeded in impressing audiences with his short-tempered attitude, while Sajna has captured a million hearts with her empathetical attitude. On the other hand, Dimpal Bhal, as always is successfully maintaining her momentum and is finding sufficient screen space in the show to impress audiences.

In the meantime, Soorya Menon has recently confessed her love for actor Manikuttan. However, Manikuttan has not reacted much to the confession of Soorya. Audiences believe that host Mohanlal will ask Manikuttan about this, as the actor had previously revealed that he wishes to find a suitable partner from the Bigg Boss house.