The first nomination day of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is over, and Rithu Manthra topped the process by receiving eight nominations. The nomination of Rithu was expected, as she is widely considered one of the most hated figures among contestants. However, on the Monday episode, it was Dimpal Bhal who captured the hearts of the audience. When Michelle questioned Dimpal's credibility, she literally burst out to tears and urged Bigg Boss to give a chance to prove her genuineness.

Ramzan Mohammed to lead the show

On Tuesday morning, Asianet has released a promo video of the upcoming episode, and it clearly indicates that young dancer Ramzan Mohammed is going to become the show stealer in the coming days.

In the promo video, Ramzan Mohammed can be seen lashing out at Lakshmi Jayan. On Monday's episode too, Ramzan and Lakshmi had a small word war, and their conflict is expected to reach new heights in the coming days.

Moreover, Ramzan Mohammed is known for maintaining a neutral stand among the contestants, and he has a huge female following in the state. If Ramzan succeeds in impressing audiences in the upcoming episodes, he may emerge as the strongest contestant next to Dimpal Bhal.

Dimpal Bhal-Michelle war continues

In another promo released by Asianet, Dimpal Bhal and Michelle can be seen fighting again over the 'Juliette' issue. Dimpal Bhal can be seen reacting strongly after Michelle repeatedly asks irritating questions about her deceased friend.

On the other hand, RJ Firoz and Manikuttan have also started showing signs of their strategic gameplay in Bigg Boss Malayalam, especially after the issue between Dimpal Bhal and Michelle. Both of them cleverly stood with Dimpal Bhal, and this attitude will help them to survive in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Sandhya Manoj and Adoni John, the two weakest contestants in the house are doing nothing apart from roaming cluelessly inside the house.