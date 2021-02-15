The third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam kickstarted on February 14 and the second contestant to enter the house was Dimpal Bahl.

The young woman who entered the house in a stylish outfit soon grabbed eyeballs of the audience and several netizens already started tagged her 'the hottest contestant' in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Who is Dimpal Bahl?

Dimpal Bahl is a psychologist by profession, and she is also a popular fashion stylist. She is also active on social media platforms and has more than 12,000 followers on Instagram.

Dimpal Bahl is a half Keralite, as her father is a Rajput and her mother is from Kerala. Dimpal's sister Thinkal was the finalist in Malayali House, a low-budget spinoff of Bigg Boss.

Moreover, Dimpal Bhal is a cancer survivor. She developed cancer in her spinal cord while studying in her seventh standard. As a brave warrior, she defeated cancer and emerged successful in her career.

Who will lock horns with Dimpal Bahl?

As Dimpal Bahl has already impressed audiences, there are several contestants who will pose threat to her existence in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Bhagyalakshmi, the veteran dubbing artist is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity in the Bigg Boss house. Even though she is a loud propagator of feministic ideas, her behaviour in the first episode clearly indicates that she is not satisfied with the character of Dimpal.

Other contestants who are expected to lock horns with Dimpal are violinist Lekshmi Jayan and powerlifter Majiziya Bhanu. Majiziya Bhanu is known as the 'hijabi-clad' weightlifter, and she is known for her religious attitude. It is still unclear how Dimpal and Majiziya will interact with each other when it comes to team tasks and physical tasks.

On the other hand, Manikuttan and Ramzan Mohammed are expected to develop a positive rapport with Dimpal, as both of them are bachelors who are aiming to find a partner from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.