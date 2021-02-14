08.53 PM: Serial actor Anoop Krishnan popular for his role in Seetha Kalyanam is the next participant in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Mohanlal now starts talking with Mohanlal. Mohanlal welcomes him to the show. Anoop Krishnan says that he has a lot of fan following including homemakers and children in Kerala, as he is a popular name in the state's family households.

08.48 PM: A bearded young man named Sai Vishnu, who is a film aspirant reaches the stage. After a brief talk, Sai enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. As housemates interact with Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal is busy eating something. Sai claims that he is a common man who loves to act.

08.28 PM: Another contestant to enter the house is a violinist named Lekshmi Jayan. Lekshmi Jayan proves her talent by singing in both male and female voices. Mohanlal now asks her how she can sign in both the voices.

08.22 PM: Soorya J Menon, DJ and popular serial actress enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Now, she shares her meeting with Mohanlal in the past. She also added that Mohanlal is her role model.

08.12 PM: Majiziya Bhanu informs Mohanlal that she is game for any game, and adds that she is not reluctant to beat someone if the situation compels.

08.04 PM: Majiziya Bhanu, an international powerlifter also enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Majiziya Bhanu is also known for her online charity works, and some of her activities have received criticism from various corners.

08.00 PM: Mollywood young actor Manikuttan enters the house. Mohanlal engages in a casual talk with Mohanlal. The Superstar blesses Manikuttan as he enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Housemates welcome Manikuttan in a very warm manner.

07.46 PM: Kidilam Firoz enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 house. Noby and Firoz are friends in real life, and they share some moments of friendship.

07.39 PM: Radio Jockey Firoz also known as Kidilam Firoz has started dancing on the Bigg Boss Malayalam floor. He is now detailing more about his career. Firoz revealed that he has faced so many hardships to reach his current position.

07.29 PM: It seems Dimpal has fallen in love with the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. She is now enjoying the lavish interiors of the house.

07.26 PM: Mohanlal conveys birthday wishes to Mohanlal. She informs Mohanlal that she is a cancer survivor. Dimpal Bhal now enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house wearing skimpy outfits. Now Noby and Dimpal start talking with each other. It seems Dimpal has not seen Noby, despite the fact that Noby is a popular actor.

07.20 PM: Mohanlal welcomes the second contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Dimpal Bhal is a psychologist and fashion stylist. She is now detailing her life events to the audience. Mohanlal now conveys his Valentines Day wishes to Dimpal.

07.19 PM: Noby enters the bathroom of the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. He enters the toilet saying that he is going to inaugurate the restroom.

07.17 PM: Noby enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. He is looking for other contestants without understanding the fact that he was the first one to enter the house.

07.15 PM: Mohanlal welcomes actor Nobi Marcose to the stage. Asianet shows Noby's life, and Noby says that he has acted alongside several legends in Mollywood including Mohanlal. Mohanlal now conveys his wishes to Noby and asks him to stay for 100 days. After seeking blessings from Mohanlal, Noby enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house.

The wait is over, as the first episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be aired on Asianet and Disney+Hotstar at 07.00 PM IST. As the premiere of the much-awaited reality show is just minutes away, audiences are eagerly waiting to see Mohanlal gracing the screens in style.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal will be seen in a very different style throughout the third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Just like the first two seasons, the Superstar will appear in the show on weekends, and he will interact with housemates.

According to reports, Mohanlal has charged a whopping 18 crores to host the reality show this year. Considering the star power of Mohanlal in Kerala, the show is expected to break all existing TRP records in the Kerala television industry.

The show will begin at 07.00 PM IST. Stay tuned with us for live updates.