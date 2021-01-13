It was around a few days back that Mollywood superstar Mohanlal announced the probable launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 in the coming weeks. The first two editions of Bigg Boss Malayalam were well received by the audiences, and both the seasons broke TRP records in Kerala television history. As the third edition is awaiting its premiere, audiences have started speculating the possible lineup.

Is Santhivila Dinesh a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3?

Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, several online portals have been reporting that Mollywood filmmaker Santhivila Dinesh will be a part of the lineup. It should be noted that Santhivila Dinesh is a veteran Mollywood director who recently ran into controversies after having a word war with dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi. The director is also a popular figure on streaming videos like YouTube; all credit goes to his impeccable storytelling about past events in Mollywood.

In an exclusive talk with International Business Times, India edition, Santhivila Dinesh opened up about his alleged involvement as a contestant in the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

While talking to IBT, India, Santhivila Dinesh revealed that nobody from Asianet or Endemol Shine has approached him to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

"Until now, nobody has approached me to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. All the news surrounding my involvement in the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 are mere rumors. I am not a person who will fit into that house, and even if I go there, I will be evicted soon," said Dinesh.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: When is the launch date?

Even though Mohanlal has announced the probable launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, it is still unclear regarding the exact date on which the show will be premiered. According to the latest updates, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 be most probably premiered by mid-February.