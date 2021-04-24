As the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is just hours away, audiences are eagerly waiting to know about the contestant who will be evicted this week. Mohanlal, the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam will appear in the show today, and he will announce the name of the evicted contestant either today or tomorrow.

Sandhya Manoj and Anoop Krishnan may go out of the house

According to the latest trends, Sandhya Manoj is the most likely contestant who may go out of the house this weekend. If the show organizers decide for double eviction, Anoop Krishnan may also get eliminated from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.

Even though Soorya Menon has not succeeded in garnering votes, but her brewing romantic affair with Manikuttan will help her continue inside the house. Moreover, Soorya's melodramatic approach has impressed a majority of Kerala households who love to see television soaps.

Rithu will be punished

According to close sources to Bigg Boss Malayalam, it has been learned that Rithu Manthra will be punished this week for her alleged casteist remarks on the house. In all probabilities, Rithu will get a direct nomination this week, and it could negatively affect her journey.

On the other hand, Dimpal Bhal will be safe this week too. The young psychologist is very popular on online spaces, and she has even a dedicated army to vote for her during the time of elimination.

As the final episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam is just 30 days away, the show organizers will be keen to retain contestants who are showing intense fighting spirit inside the house. The most likely contestants who could reach the finals of Bigg Boss Malayalam are Manikuttan and Dimpal Bhal. If luck favors, Sai Vishnu and Kidilam Firoz may also make their way to the finals, but the ultimate battle will be between Manikuttan and Dimpal.