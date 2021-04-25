As Bigg Boss Malayalam fans are eagerly waiting for the weekend elimination, speculation that recently went viral on the internet literally pulled audiences to a state of shock. Several netizens, even on Bigg Boss Malayalam's official Facebook page, claimed that Manikuttan had quit the show. These social media users claimed that Manikuttan had quit the show citing mental pressure.

Netizens were wrong

However, our investigation clearly hinted at the fact that these claims are actually mere rumors. Close sources to the show revealed that these rumors are baseless, and Manikuttan is still there on the show.

In the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal had sarcastically asked Manikuttan whether he has lost his mental stability. Later, Mohanlal himself apologized for a remark made by Manikuttan against Sandhya Manoj. After these events, while in the storeroom, Manikuttan started crying, and seeing this, Mohanlal's eyes too became wet. It should be noted that Mohanlal and Manikuttan had shared screen space in several movies, and the duo shares a very friendly relationship in real life.

But some people claim that Manikuttan had requested to quit the show, and he had left the housemates. However, they argue that the actor is still inside a secret room.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss house this week?

According to the latest trends, the most likely contestant who will go out of the Bigg Boss Malayalam house will be Sandhya Manoj. If Mohanlal announces a dual eviction this week, Anoop Krishna or Soorya Menon will get evicted from the house. However, the chances of a dual eviction are pretty less.

If Sandhya Manoj gets evicted, it will badly affect the future of Kidilam Firoz inside the house, as both of them share a great rapport. Moreover, Kidilam Firoz faced the heat yesterday when Mohanlal asked about the 'special child remark' he made against Dimpal Bhal.

As Manikuttan is inside the house, netizens believe that he is the most likely contestant who will reach the grand finale this year. Some of the other likely housemates who will reach the finals are Dimpal Bhal, and Sai Vishnu.