Karnataka BJP's Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi sex scandal has become a hot topic of debate among the netizens. Even as the pressure is mounting on the government to sack him, Bigg Boss Kannada winner Pratham has used this issue to sell his film.

Scandal Becomes Fodder for Karnatakada Aliya

The actor has used this scandal to promote his forthcoming movie Karnatakada Aliya. "Who all have seen the CD? Tell me the truth! Which scene did you like in it? (with emoji of Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat) Isn't the punch dialogues are super? I am talking about the teaser of Karnatakada Aliya! (with emoji of Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat)

Frankly speaking, I am talking about Karnatakada Aliya. I don't know about other CDs. I don't want too! [sic]" he wrote on Twitter along with the link of his teaser.

In another tweet, the Bigg Boss Kannada 4 winner, jokingly, said that people forgot Silk Smitha after Sunny Leone's entry and requested not to ignore his film following the CD leak, an apparent reference to Ramesh Jarkiholi's controversial video leak.

Karnatakada Aliya Gets Good Response

Jai Shekhar-directed movie is produced by Swarsya Cine Creations. Rekha, Aadya Pujari, Aishwarya, Om Prakash Rao, Shridhar, V Manohar and Ramesh Bhat are part of the cast. The teaser was launched on 24 February and met with a good response. Even Dhruva Sarja watched the clip and praised the teaser.

The Scandal

A video of Karnataka Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a compromising position was leaked online following which social activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a complaint against the BJP leader on behalf of the victim.

"The woman's family approached me to lodge the complaint and provided me with all the details that include the CD. The woman belongs to the economically-backward class and fearing for life. So, I have filed the complaint," the social activist said in his complaint and requested for a probe.

Karnatakada Aliya