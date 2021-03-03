An embarrassing situation arose for the Bharatiya Janata Party at a time when the BJP is gearing up to face elections in five states/UT.

A sex CD was released in which Karnataka Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was allegedly seen with a woman in a compromising position. This happened just two days ahead of the month-long Budget session is scheduled to commence in Karnataka from March 4.

While several ministers have demanded his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister remains tight-lipped about the matter. Reacting to this situation, many party members were of the opinion that Jharikoli has no option but to resign himself.

He will be convinced to resign: Party members react

A senior BJP leader from New Delhi told that it is truly embarrassing to face such a scenario during such an hour. "He will be convinced to resign. This is not the first time that anyone who was caught on such tapes, they have been forced to quit or they have quit on their own," the leader added.

Meanwhile, seizing the opportunity, the Opposition Congress party launched a sit-in protest in Bengaluru demanding Karnataka chief minister, B. S. Yediyurappa to sack Jarkiholi with immediate effect.

