The International Business Times carried a poll asking its readers to vote for their favourite contestant to win the trophy. Not surprisingly, Manju Pavagada has garnered the highest number of votes in the poll which had the participation of over 1000s of people across the country.

Manju has secured 40.48 percent votes to defeat his competitors like KP Aravind, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga and Prashanth Sambargi.

KP Aravind, as per the poll, will end up as the runner-up by garnering 28.57 percent votes. Prashanth Sambargi, who is already eliminated on Saturday's episode, has ended at third place with 16.67 percent votes.

Interestingly, Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda have taken the fourth spot with 7.14 percent votes. Indeed, they have got an equal number of votes in the poll.

Nonetheless, Vaishnavi Gowda has been already evicted from the Sudeep-hosted show and it has to be seen who will lift the trophy among KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada and Divya Uruduga.

What Social Media Buzz Indicates?

Going by the social media buzz, it looks like Manju Pavagada has a higher chance to lift the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 trophy. His overall game has impressed the viewers. His one-liners, his innocence and his overall personality have been liked by the fans.

Nonetheless, KP Aravind too enjoys a huge fan following. Thanks to his performance in tasks, he has managed to win a lot of hearts. Whereas Divya Uruduga's lively nature and proximity with KP Aravind have worked in her favour.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on the day one. Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh had entered the house as wild-card entrants along with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud.