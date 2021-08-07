The curtains for the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be dropped this weekend. The first of the two-episode finale will be aired on Saturday and one among the five finalists will be evicted from Sudeep-hosted show on Saturday.

Halted Like a Rain-Affected Match...

The eighth season, which was supposed to be kick-started last October, was delayed due to Covid-19. After much planning and taking enough precautions, Colors Kannada's show took off on 28 February. However, like a rain-affected cricket match, Bigg Boss Kannada was halted midway on 8 May after the Karnataka government imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

The contestants were sent home, but to everyone's surprise, the show, for the first time in the history of this format, was restarted after getting suspended. On June 23, Colors Kannada kicked off the second innings.

The Finalists

After close to 50 days in the second innings and a total of 120 days, the show is heading for the climax with KP Aravind, Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Uruduga entering the last stage of Sudeep-hosted show.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on the day one.

Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Vyjayanthi Adiga, and Priyanka Thimmesh joined them later as wild-card entrants.

Looking at the trends, Manju Pavagada and KP Aravind have a higher chance of emerging victorious. However, there is a belief among the viewers that Vaishnavi and Prashanth Sambargi cannot be underestimated while Divya Uruduga is seen as a dark horse in the race.

Where to Watch the Finale Live Online?

The finale will be aired at 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday on Colors Kannada and Colors Kannada HD. The netizens can watch the special episode live by downloading Voot app and or Voot website. New customers can buy the subscription for Rs 299.

Further, mobile users with Jio connections can watch Bigg Boss Kannada on their mobile by downloading Jio TV for free. Likewise, the customers of Tata Sky can watch the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 finale online if they have subscriptions to Colors Kannada.