It's official. Colors Kannada is set to create history as it gearing up to re-start Bigg Boss Kannada 8, which was suspended last month due to the Covid-19 crisis. The twelve contestants are ready to re-enter the house with an aim to win the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The Game Begins from Where it Ended

Parameshwar Gundkal, the chief of Colors Kannada, has announced on his social media page that any journey ends when "the destination is reached." Neither in the India or in the other languages, the show, which was halted mid-way, has never been re-started and it is for the first time in the history of this format, the game is continuing from where it had stopped.

Gundkal stated that the first innings has been completed and the winner will be chosen based on the performance given by the contestants in the second innings. "Concentration, dedication, and self-love" are required to win the trophy," he wrote.

KP Aravind, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, and Priyanka Thimmesh were the 11 contestants who were still in the race when the game was halted on the 71st day of Sudeep-hosted show.

Who is the 12th Man?

Recently, there were rumours that Rajeev, who was eliminated from the show, would get the opportunity to re-enter the house. However, the latest buzz is that Divya Uruduga, who left the show due to health issues just a week before Bigg Boss Kannada was suspended, has reportedly got the opportunity to re-enter the house.

Divya Uruduga has been one of the people's favourite to win the show and her presence definitely brings more eyeballs to the show.

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada was kick-started on 28 February and suspended on 8 May. The show is likely to begin by the end of this month.