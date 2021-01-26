The count down for the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada has begun. The reality show, which was supposed to take off in October 2020, was delayed due to unfavourable condition created by Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Colors Kannada is gearing up for the launch of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Launch

Kiccha Sudeep, recently, revealed that the shooting of the promos was in progress. He shared a picture of him holding a Bigg Boss Kannada coffee mug and wrote, "Tnx to all for luving and sharing ydays announcement. #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa ___________________________BigBoss season 8 soon.Promo shoot in progress. [sic]"

Parameshwara Gundkal, head of Colors Kannada, put an end to the rumours of Bigg Boss Kannada commencing in the month of March. He wrote, "Bigg Boss Kannada to launch in Feb...[sic]"

Contestants:

There have been plenty of rumours doing rounds about the contestants, but here is a mother of all such speculation. Well, the tinsel town is abuzz with the reports of Rocking Star Yash's mother Pushpa entering the show as a contestant.

She had recently been to a cookery show hosted by Sihi Kahi Chandru. Her presence got a good response to the show. Hence, Colors Kannada, which wants to make the Kannada version of Bigg Boss a talk of the town in the national level, has decided to rope in Pushpa.

What do our Sources Say?

However, sources in the industry have refused to believe this piece of speculation considering the amount of damage that a show like Bigg Boss Kannada could do for Yash if something goes wrong. However, neither Pushpa nor Colors Kannada has given a reacted to the rumours, yet.

Ravishankar Gowda, Radha Giregoudar, Tennis Krishna, Ravi Srivatsa, Rekha Das and Mimicry Gopi are some of the contestants who have been reportedly approached for Sudeep-hosted show.

New House, New Theme

The channel is taking necessary Covid-19 precautions and the contestants are expected to be quarantined before entering the house. The house constructed at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi is being renovated.

The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house will have a fresh look with a new theme. The formal date of airing is yet to be announced.