Rapper Chandan Shetty has married his sweetheart Niveditha Gowda in a traditional ceremony at Spectra Convention Hall in Mysuru on Wednesday, 26 February. The couple took the wedding vows in the presence of their family members, friends and relatives.

Chandan Shetty tied the holy thread around her neck around 9 am. The wedding celebration was a mix of Gowda and Shetty customs. The blushing bride sported green silk saree, while the groom donned traditional silk silk vesthi with angavasthram.

Prior to the wedding, the couple hosted their reception last evening which saw the presence of some of the big names from Sandalwood. Notably, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Dhruva Sarja graced the occasion.