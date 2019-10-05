Chandan Shetty, rapper and winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 5, has come under severe criticism for proposing his love to his sweetheart Niveditha Gowda at Yuva Dasara, popular event of the Mysuru Dasara, on Friday, 4 October. His decision to express his love in a government-sponsored event has not gone well with the people.

During a performance, Chandan Shetty got down on his knees and proposed, "Niveditha, I love you. Will you marry me?" Although she was visibly shocked, she accepted his proposal immediately.

"I am shocked... never expected it. We stayed together in Bigg Boss Kannada for 105 days. We got closer during the journey. We remained friends after coming out of the show and gradually turned best friends, while getting to know each other well," she said on stage even as she struggled for words.

He sang 'Gombe Gombe' song, which he had written on her during their stay in Bigg Boss Kannada, after keeping the marriage proposal before her.

However, the netizens slammed Chandan Shetty for using the Dasara stage to express his love for Niveditha Gowda and wondered whether he had informed the organisers about it. Many criticised Somanna, district in-charge of Mysuru, for not taking action against him.

Meanwhile, Chandan Shetty has apologised people for using the stage to propose his sweetheart. "I studied in Mysuru and this is a special place for me. It is an auspicious period and the event had the presence of family members from both the sides. I wanted to put an end to all the rumours surrounding us and surprise our family members. So, announced about my love at Yuva Dasara," he said.

The rapper also claimed that they would not like to delay their marriage and possible tie the knot in 2020.