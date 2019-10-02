A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing at a village in Mandya district of Karnataka due to a technical snag on Wednesday, October 2.

The helicopter was en route to Mysuru from Bengaluru to take part in a flypast as a part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations when it suffered a loss of oil pressure and hydraulic malfunctioning due to which it had to carry out a precautionary landing near Channahalli in Mandya around 12.30 pm.

"The crew of a Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysuru Dasara (Indian festival) noticed a technical snag. As per standard operating procedures, they have done a precautionary landing. Rectification party will come and rectify the snag," said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Public Relations.

However, no casualties or loss of property was reported during the emergency landing. According to the reports, the Mi-17 chopper was also going to take part in the Dussehra celebrations at Mysuru which began at September 29 and will continue till October 8. The IAF team including technicians will soon reach the landing site and will get the chopper operational as soon as possible.