The preparation for the wedding of Chandan Shetty, rapper and the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 5, and his fiancée Niveditha Gowda, are happening at the brisk pace. The couple will tie the knot on Wednesday, 26 February.

The wedding ritual will commence at a convention hall in Mysuru on Tuesday. Their marriage is expected to be attended by over 5000 people. The couple has invited the who's who of the Kannada film industry.

Recently, Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda had met Challenging Star Darshan and invited him for their wedding.

Chandan Shetty got engaged to Niveditha Gowda in December 2019, but it was his love proposal to his sweetheart at Yuva Dasara in October which had hit the headlines. He was criticised for using the government-funded stage to confess his love.

Accepting his proposal, she had said, "I am shocked... never expected it. We stayed together in Bigg Boss Kannada for 105 days. We got closer during the journey. We remained friends after coming out of the show and gradually turned best friends, while getting to know each other well," she said on stage even as she struggled for words.

Later, he had apologised for using Yuva Dasara stage for his personal reasons. "I studied in Mysuru and this is a special place for me. It is an auspicious period and the event had the presence of family members from both the sides. I wanted to put an end to all the rumours surrounding us and surprise our family members. So, announced about my love at Yuva Dasara," Chandan Shetty had said.

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda had participated in the fifth season of Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada. Their initial friendship gradually turned into love.