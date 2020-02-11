Yash has met actress Deepika Das, who was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss Kannada 7, at his residence, recently. He congratulated her for reaching the last stage of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. The lesser known fact is that the Rocking Star, who is busy with the latest schedule of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2, is her cousin.

The Cousins' Meet

According to the buzz, Deepika Das had paid a visit to Yash's residence after the Rocking Star called her up and invited her to come to his home. The actress was more than happy to get a call from his cousin and met him to seek his blessings.

Rocky Bhai Wishes her Well

Yash was impressed for with her performance in the tasks during her stay in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. He hailed her and wished her well for her future endeavours.

Deepika Das is Yash's cousin from his mother's side (Deepika and Yash's mothers are siblings), but she has never used his name to get personal mileage in the film industry. She has created her own identity through hard work and has earned popularity.

On the professional front, Yash is busy with the last schedule of shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. He has completed an important portion in Mysuru. The final portion will be shot in Hyderabad.

Coming to Deepika Das, she is still basking in the success of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 which has made her a household name although she did not win the trophy. Shine Shetty emerged victorious in the grand finale, while Kuri Prathap ended up as the runner-up.