In a surprising development, Kuri Prathap is rumoured to have won the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The information pertaining to the winner is apparently leaked online. There are a lot of speculations doing rounds that the comedian has emerged victorious to defeat Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav.

Shine Shetty, The Favourite

Shine Shetty was the favourite to win Bigg Boss Kannada 7. In a poll conducted by The International Business Times, he had emerged victorious by garnering a massive 54.11 percentage of votes.

In the poll, which had the participation of over 1000s of readers, Shine Shetty was way ahead of his counterparts. His nearest competitor was Prathap with 32.19 percentage of votes. In the end, the latter has managed to better Shine in the actual voting process.

It means Vasuki Vaibhav, who had impressed the audience with his singing and allround performances, has ended at the third place in Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

One Vote per IP

It has to be noted that Kiccha Sudeep had specifically mentioned that only one vote will be considered per IP (Internet Protocol). What it really means is that multiple votes from same computer would not be considered by Colors Kannada.

Big Money

The winner will not get Rs 50 lakh this time, but Rs 61 lakh. It was announced by Sudeep that all the finalists will at least get Rs 1 lakh, each, and the runner-up will get Rs 6 lakh.

The show was kicked-started on 13 October with 18 contestants, predominantly from film and TV industries entering the house. There were two wild card entrants, taking the total number of participants of the seventh season to 20.

In the end, it boiled down to five – Shine Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika Das and Bhoomi Shetty. Deepika and Bhoomi were evicted from the house in Saturday's episode.