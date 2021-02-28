The day is finally here. After four months delay, the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is ready to take off. Yes, the Sudeep-hosted show will be launched with a grand opening at 6 pm on Sunday, 28 February.

Colors Kannada has made extensive planning to conduct the reality show even as the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the last couple of days. The channel has handpicked the contestants and put them on quarantine before they are given entry to the house.

Who are all participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

This season, the common man is not getting entry to the show and only celebrities mainly from the television and film industry will be participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

There is a long list of names who have reportedly received offers from Colors Kannada. The names are as follows: Ravishankar Gowda, Radha Hiregoudar, Sunil Raoh, Tennis Krishna, Ravi Srivatsa, Taranga Vishwa, Rekha Das, Hanumanthu, Mimicry Gopi, All Ok alias Alok, Dron Prathap, Anusha Ranganath, VJ Rashmi, Deekshith Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, RJ Rajesh, Vinay Guruji, Aishwarya Rangarajan, Vaishnavi, Rajini, Shubha Poonja, Vinaya Prasad, Veena Ponnappa, Bhavana Ramanna, Rajesh Gowda, Chidambar, Nayana, Danya Deepika, Sukrutha Nagaraj, Aryavardhan Guruji.

Who has Turned Down the Offer?

Vaishnavi Gowda, Kaavya Gowda, Vinay Guruji, Tiktok Sonu Gowda, Anirudh Jatkar, Vinaya Prasad and Hitha Chandrashekhar are the celebrities who have reportedly turned down the offer. In addition to it, there were rumours that Rocking Star Yash's mom Pushpa would be participating in the show, but he had denied the speculations.

Probable Contestants

Among these celebrities, Anusha Ranganath, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Raghu Gowda, Kiran Srinivas, RJ Rajesh, Samiksha, Sunil Raoh, Sukrutha Nag, Tabla Nani, Rajini, Taranga Vishwa, Hanumantha, Nayana Sharath, Nidhi Subbaiah and Shubha Poonja are said to be entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

The Winners and Runners-up of the Previous Seasons

1st Season: Vijay Raghavendra is the Winner and Arun Sagar is the runner-up.

2nd Season: Akul Balaji is the winner and Srujan Lokesh is the runner-up.

3rd Season: Shruthi is the winner and Chandan Kumar is the runner-up.

4th Season: Pratham is the winner and Keerthi Kumar is the runner-up.

5th Season: Chandan Shetty is the winner and Diwakar is the runner-up.

6th Season: Shashi Kumar is the winner and Naveen Sajju is the runner-up.

7th Season: Shine Shetty is the winner and Kuri Prathap is the runner-up.