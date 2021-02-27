After much delay, the eighth season of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada is being launched on Sunday, 28 February. The reality show, which will be aired on Colors Kannada, will have the participation of 17 contestants, primarily from TV and cinema industry.

No Common Man

Going by the reports, Colors Kannada has not selected commoners this season. Although there have been many lists about the contestants doing rounds on internet, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head of Colors Kannada, has brushed it off as fake lists as the contestants were finalised recently.

"There are plenty of lists out there on internet. Even before we planned this season the names had started doing rounds. I have come across many names. I think out of so many lists people can see only one or two names on our show," Parameshwar Gundkal said in a press meet.

Parameshwar Gundkal added that all the contestants are quarantined as the Covid-19 is still around us. "He adds, "They were finalised just days ago and quarantined in different places."

The show is coming up with a new theme and the house too has gone through many changes.

Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show was supposed to begin in October 2020, but it got delayed due to the pandemic.

Where to Watch the Grand Launch Live Online?

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada begins with a grand launch event which will start its airing at 6 pm. The fans can catch the action on Colors Kannada's Voot app.

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. The netizens should have subscriptions either for Colors Kannada or Colors Kannada HD to catch the action as it happens on your mobile or laptop.

The easiest way for the netizens to watch the show live is by downloading respective apps from their cell phone operators to catch the action. For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live. People should note that this service is for free, but in most cases, they can watch the events live, but the only drawback is there is no option for them to watch it later.