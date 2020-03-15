Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda revealed the reason for returning India without completing their honeymoon trip. They also slammed reports that they had been to Italy.

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda fell in love with each other after meeting inside the house of Bigg Boss Kannada 5. The two recently got married and left for a honeymoon trip. Right from leaving Bangalore to the places they visited, they kept informing their fans, by sharing photos on Instagram. But the couple had returned to India in the midway of their trip. There were several rumours surrounding it.

Chandan Shetty said, "The trip to the Netherlands was really good. We had been there on March 1. After staying there for three days, we were planning to leave for Paris. But we came to know that the situation was not good in Paris. We cancelled the trip and immediately returned to India. We landing in India on March 6."

When asked about Corona effect, Chandan Shetty said, "There was no news about it, when went there. If we know it would happen, we could not have gone there. Corona effect was only in China when we decided to go there and booked two tickets. We knew that China was locked down due to Coronavirus."

Chandan Shetty added, "But two days after reaching there, we learned that Paris affected by Corona scare. So we cancelled the trip to Paris. I am talking about March 3. Nobody was wearing a mask and worried about Corona there. Even there were not strict measures followed in the Airport. When we returned to Bangalore, checking was already started at the airport."

It was rumoured that the newly-wed couple had gone to Italy. He said, "I feel someone has intentionally created false news. We have not been to Italy. I don't why they are spreading rumours without having any proof. It might be a mischievous act, which has become common for us. We haven't gone to Italy. We only went to the Netherlands and returned to Bangalore."

It was also rumoured that the government was cancelling their visas after they went to Italy. He said, "It is false information spread through YouTube videos. We are aware of them through friends, who asked about it, but we have not reacted to it. Eight out of 10 videos on YouTube are false. Initially, we did not bother about it. But when it was dragged too much, we decided to put an end to it."

Niveditha Gowda said, "The trip was good because there was no panic when we went there. So it was really nice and we had a good time there. When it broke out in Paris, we took a decision that we should return to India. Safety is very import and matters a lot. We have come back. But we can go back on the trip when everything is cleared. However, we should give first priority to our health."