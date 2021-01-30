The stage is getting ready for the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. After much delay, the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show will take off in the month of February.

The hunt for the contestants is on. Parameshwar Gundkal, head of Colors Kannada, had that the show this time will have only celebrities and commoners will not be part of Sudeep-hosted show. This came as disappointing news to a section of fans as they love to see common man in the reality show.

On the other hand, the organisers have approached quite a lot of celebrities. Sources in the film industry had initially hesitant to accept the offer due to Covid-19. This situation was in August when the film-related activities had not returned to normalcy due to the lockdown.

Situations Change

However, in the last couple of months, the situations have improved especially since the format has been successfully organised in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. With the Covid-19 cases on the decline, many celebrities are keen to participate in the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Long List of Names

There is a long ling of names which have reportedly received offers from Colors Kannada. The names are as follows: Ravishankar Gowda, Radha Hiregoudar, Sunil Raoh, Tennis Krishna, Ravi Srivatsa, Taranga Vishwa, Rekha Das, Hanumanthu, Mimicry Gopi, All Ok alias Alok, Dron Prathap, Anusha Ranganath, VJ Rashmi, Deekshith Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, RJ Rajesh, Vinay Guruji, Aishwarya Rangarajan, Vaishnavi, Rajini, Shubha Poonja, Vinaya Prasad, Veena Ponnappa, Bhavana Ramanna, Rajesh Gowda, Chidambar, Nayana, Danya Deepika, Sukrutha Nagaraj, Aryavardhan Guruji.

Out of these 30 names, 18 celebrities are going to enter the house. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is expected to take off in the third or the fourth week of February.

The new logo was unveiled by Sudeep in a recently-released promo of Bigg Boss Kannada. The show is coming up with a fully renovated house located at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi along with a new theme.