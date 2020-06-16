Shubha Poonja has announced her marriage with an entrepreneur. The Kannada actress is all set to marry Sumanth Billava in December.

Speaking with The Times of India, the 36-year old has said that she has known him for a year now and they will get engaged soon. "I had attended a couple of programmes of a group that Sumanth is a part of. In fact, the first time we met was when he came to pick me up for one of their events. I found Sumanth quiet and a little introverted, yet someone who loves to do his bit for society, which connected us," the daily quotes her as saying.

Shubha to Continue Acting

The actress has said that she always desired to have her man from a different field. Talking about him, Poonja said that her beau understands and like her work. Sumantha has no opposition to her wish to continue acting in movies even after marriage. She added, "So, once we were sure about our relationship, we decided to seek permission from our parents to get married."

The couple is planning to tie the knot in December and wants to invite everyone for her grand marriage if the situation from this pandemic returns to normalcy.

It may be recalled that she was earlier linked up with Duniya Vijay. Reacting to the rumours around her personal life, the actress had claimed that she were ups and downs in her life and she has learnt from her mistakes.

"Earlier, I always felt that I was seen as controversies favourite child. When I was younger, I used to get upset about the rumours about me, but over time, I learnt to deal with it and move on. When you are a celeb, people are going to write about you; they are doing their job, so I don't even blame them. I have learnt to take it in my stride," Shubha Poonja concluded.