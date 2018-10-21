The sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be launched in a grand event on Sunday, October 21, at 6 pm. 18 contestants predominantly from the small screen and film industry are taking part in the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Going by the rumours, Suman Ranganathan, Kuri Prathap, Kavitha Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Anirudh, Ranjani Raghavan, KR Pete Shivaraj, Chanda Achar, dubsmash artiste Tulasi Prasad, Akshata Pandavapura, Channapa Huddar, Shalini Gowda and Murali Oggarane Dabbi fame are entering the house this season.

The contestants will be locked inside the house for 100 days and they will be completely disconnected from the outside world without new-age gadgets, phone, newspapers, etc. They will be given tasks on a daily basis and every week one contestant, generally, goes out of Sudeep's show.

The normal procedure of the elimination process is that the inmates will suggest two names for each week and the people with maximum votes will be pushed to the danger zone. However, the eviction happens based on the viewers' votes.

Bigg Boss Kannada will be shot in specially-erected sets in Innovative Multiplex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Vijay Raghavendra, Akul Balaji, Shruthi, Pratham and Chandan Shetty are the winners of five seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada.