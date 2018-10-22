Bigg Boss Kannada 6
The journey of 18 contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 6 has started on Sunday, 21 October. People, predominantly, from television industry is taking part in Kiccha Sudeep's show. Like last season, Colors Super has brought in commoners to the mix.

The channel has brought in nine females, eight males and one from LGBTQ community. Adam Pasha, a transgender, is taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada which is first of its kind in the history of Sandalwood reality shows. 

Arun Sagar, Shruthi and Nivedita Gowda, who were part of the earlier seasons, were the special guests at the launch. 

The contestants will be locked inside the house for 100 days and they will be completely disconnected from the outside world without new-age gadgets, phone, newspapers, etc. They will be given tasks on a daily basis and every week one contestant, generally, goes out of Sudeep's show.

Here is the Complete Profile and Pictures of the 18 Contestants:

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 1 - Sonu Patil
Sonu Gowda is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada.Sonu Gowda Facebook Page

Sonu Patil:He is a budding actress who is the first contestant to enter the house. A daughter of poor farmer from Uttar Karnataka. She has studied journalism and aspires to work alongside Sudeep. She has acted in serials like Moggina Manasu, Gandhari, Amruthavarshini, Srirman Srimathi and Panchakajjaya. Also, she has worked in the movies like Kottureshwara Mahatme, Gara and Gosi Gang.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 2 - Andrew aka Andy
Andrew aka Andy: He is a motivational speaker and corporate trainer who is the second contestant to enter the house.

Andrew aka Andy: He is a motivational speaker and corporate trainer who is the second contestant to enter the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 3 - Jayashree Raj
Jayashree Raj is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada.Jayashree Facebook Page

Jayashree Raj: She has acted in over 40 serials that include Janani, Samagama, Manvanthara, Rathasapthami, Guptagamini and Punyakoti and Sahana. She hosted many TV shows and and acted in the movies Bhoothayanna Makkalu, Ninagagi, Dumbee and Smile.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 4 - MJ Rakesh
MJ Rakesh: He is a radio jockey and emcee. The 35-year old is basically from Rajasthan.

MJ Rakesh: He is a radio jockey and emcee. The 35-year old is basically from Rajasthan.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 5 - Murali
Murali is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Murali Facebook Page

Murali: He is family face among TV audience. His Oggarane Dabbi, a cookery show, is one of the most succesful show on Zee Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 6 - Akshata Pandavapura
Akshata Pandavapura: She is a theatre artist and has worked in movies.

Akshata Pandavapura: She is a theatre artist and has worked in movies.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 7 - Rakshita Rai
Rakshita Rai is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Rakshita Rai Twitter Page

Rakshita Rai: She is a budding cricketer. She is big fan of MS Dhoni. She has left her family 8-9 years as they never encouraged her to pursue her dreams. She used to play for R Ashwin's club in Chennai.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 8 - Rapid Rashmi
Rapid Rashmi: She is a popular radio jockey and a YouTuber.

Rapid Rashmi: She is a popular radio jockey and a YouTuber.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 9 - Adam Pasha
Adam Pasha is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Adam Pasha Facebook Page

Adam Pasha: He belongs to LGBTQ community. He is a dancer and given performance in many countries including in the Europe. He is Bengaluru's first Drag Queen.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 10 - Kavitha Gowda
Kavitha Gowda is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Kavitha Gowda Facebook Page

Kavitha Gowda: She is popularly known as Chinnu among Kannada TV audience. She earned the name after working in the serial, Lakshmi Baramma. She has worked in Srinivasa Kalyana. She is currently working in Birbal Triology.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 11 - AV Ravi
AV Ravi is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.AV Ravi Facebook Page

AV Ravi: He is a body-builder and has won the title Mr India seven times. He spreads anti-drug doctirine and endorses building, naturally. The 52-year old has worked in the role of villain in 130 movies. He has also worked as a nutrionist for the big South Indian stars that include Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. He is a recepit of Ekalavya Award.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 12 - Shashi Kumar
Shashi Kumar is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Colors Kannada Facebook Account

Shashi Kumar: He is a farmer from Chikkaballapura. He claims that he is a progressive agriculturist who uses technology to yield good results. He is also a folk dancer.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 13- Reema
Reema: She is the 13th contestant to enter the house. She hails from Puttur and works in IT.

Reema: She is the 13th contestant to enter the house. She hails from Puttur and works in IT.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 14 - Singer Naveen Sajju
Naveen Sajju is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Naveen Sajju Facebook Page

Singer Naveen Sajju: He shot to fame with Lucia and has sung over 100 movies. He turned music director with Kanaka. Recently, his hit song is 'Yenne namdu' from the same film.
Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 15 - Sneha Acharya
Sneha Acharya is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Sneha Acharya Facebook Page


Sneha Acharya: She is an actress, who made her debut with Josh. The actress, who was recently seen in Aake, is also a choreographer who has worked with Bollywood stars like Govinda, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among many others.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 16 - Anand
Anand: He is the 16 contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6. He is a BMTC bus conductor.

Anand: He is the 16 contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6. He is a BMTC bus conductor.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 17 - Naina Swamy
Naina Swamy is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Naina Swamy Facebook Page

Naina Swamy: She is the winner of Sudeep-hosted Pyate Hudugi Halli Life. She has worked in the movies like Power, Alemaari, Ayodhyapuram, Gharshane, Siddhartha, etc. She has worked in television serials like Nethra and Chitte Hejje among few others.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Contestant 18 - Dhanraj
Dhanraj is one of the contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 6.Colors Kannada Facebook Account

Dhanraj: He is a voice-over artist and a struggling actor. He has given his voice for over 4000 cartoon movies. He has recently lent voice for Yash's KGF.