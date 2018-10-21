The grand opening of Bigg Boss Kannada 6 will be kicked-off on Sunday, 21 October, at 6 pm. This season, 18 contestants will be taking part in the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. Here is a probable list of contestants who will be taking part in Colors Super's show.

Suman Ranganathan: A well-known actress, who has worked with many big names of Sandalwood. She has paired up with stars like Shankar Nag, Ambareesh, Upendra and many others. She is known for her glamorous roles.

Kavitha Gowda: She shot to fame with Lakshmi Baramma serial on Colors Kannada. She has worked in Srinivasa Kalyana.

Shuba Poonja: Shuba Poonja is a familar face among the Kannada audience. She has worked in the movies like Slum Bala, Moggina Manasu, Kanteerava among many others.

Aniruddha: He is a popular actor who came to limelight with Indrajith Lankesh's Thuntata. He is the son-in-law of legendary Sandalwood actor late Dr Vishnuvardhan.