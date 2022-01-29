Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill had an emotional reunion on the finale of Bigg Boss 15. The two got emotional on seeing each other and even shed tears remembering Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts during her stay in the house in season 13 along with Sidharth Shukla, had come to bid an emotional tribute to the actor. Salman and Shehnaaz are seen wiping off their tears as they meet after the tribute.

Sidharth Shukla had won Bigg Boss 13. At 40, Sidharth broke many hearts as he left for his heavenly abode. The actor, who looked hale and hearty, passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was declared brought dead upon reaching the hospital. Sidharth Shukla's family recently released a statement saying that anyone who wishes to use his name must reach out to them.

Sidharth Shukla's family releases statement

"We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us," the statement said.

"We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let's keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with. From, The Shukla Family (sic)," the statement further said.