Bigg Boss has been one of the most viewed shows recently on Indian television. Though every season had its own share of controversies, the Bigg Boss house also managed to witness at least one love story each season and the latest Bigg Boss 14 was not an exception.

The cute chemistry between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni wooed the Bigg Boss fans and ever since the show ended, there have been speculations of the duo working together. Now it has been confirmed.

According to the latest announcement, the power couple, who has been tagged as #JasLy by their fans, is all set to shoot their first music video with Tony Kakkar. On Thursday, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress teased to her fans by sharing the official poster of her music video titled 'Tera Suit'.

Earlier Anshul Garg from Desi Music Factory had also shared the news on his social media taking the excitement to another level. Garg had tweeted: "Back on Twitter! So there will be announcements! #TonyKakkar #AlyGoni #JasminBhasin.

The poster showed Jasmin Bhasin donning a white crop top with black pants with a cop's cap giving the look of a jailor, while Aly Goni can be seen wearing white t-t-shirt paired with an orange jacket and baggy pants. The poster, which also includes Tony Kakkar, gives a hint that the music video may have been shot in the backdrop of a jail. The music video is slated to release on March 8, coinciding with the International Women's Day.

Most popular jodi

Ever since the announcement has been made, fans have been going crazy about this upcoming collaboration of their favourite couple. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were one of the most popular 'jodis' of Bigg Boss Season 14 and they have won millions of hearts with their cute friendship and love. Initially, when Aly had entered the show to support Jasmin, both of them openly spoke about their friendship and bond. However, as the show went ahead, the pair realized their love for each other and accepted their feelings on national television.

Though Tony Kakkar is yet to share the news on his social media handle, his previous collaborations with Bigg Boss stars did grab many eyeballs. Tony Kakkar's last music video 'Shona Shona' featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Apart from this, music videos of other Bigg Boss contestants, including Asim Riaz and his lady-love Himanshi Khurrana and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have also been quite popular. Now, a music video with Bigg Boss contestants is a good idea to have certainty of success.