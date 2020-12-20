On Friday (December 18) barely two months after her marriage Neha Kakkar fuelled pregnancy rumours by sharing a post on social media. In the viral post, Neha is seen caressing her baby bump along with her husband, Rohanpreet.

While her caption did not say anything directly. Tony pretty much confirmed the news by commenting on Neha's viral post saying, 'Main mama ban jaaunga (sic)'.

Not only her brother Tony, but many celebrities also congratulated the newlyweds for embracing parenthood.

Indeed, her pregnancy sparked a lot of memes and confusion among fans and followers. Whether Neha is pregnant or not, let's find out the truth.

Neha and Rohanpreet spotted at the airport hours after and Neha's baby bump goes missing! confused...

Just a few hours after posting her picture with the baby bump on Friday (December 18) she was spotted at the airport without any baby bump. She wore a pink tracksuit with a black T-shirt. While the couple happily posed for the cameras on their way to the departure area, it was Neha's baby bump that caught everyone's attention. Well, only because it was nowhere to be spotted.

Conclusion: Neha Kakkar is not pregnant.

But on Saturday, she revealed that the picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her upcoming music video.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, share the first poster of the song, her post read as, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December." This will be a second collaboration with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. Previously Neha and Rohanpreet were seen in the music video Nehu Da vyaah.

Netizens lose their cool after knowing Neha Kakkar fakes her pregnancy for her upcoming song.

Neha Kakkar's pregnancy picture was a publicity stunt for her new music video with Rohanpreet Singh Khayaal Rakya Kar.

Check out how netizens reacted to the news of Neha's fake pregnancy

Neha kakkar is not pregnant and after announcing her new song#NehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/PQPlWYYykQ — Jagruti ?? (@are_sararara) December 19, 2020

Neha got married to Rohanpreet on October 24, 2020

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24 and was followed by a reception in Chandigarh. The couple went to Dubai for their honeymoon where they spent a romantic time together.