It's not even been a month, but Bigg Boss 19 has already served up a major dose of entertainment. After locking horns with Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama has now accused Amaal Malik of inappropriately touching her during a task. It all began with a new captaincy task announced by Bigg Boss that saw good friends Nehal and Amaal locking horns.

Amaal breaks down

At one point, during the task, Nehal accused Amaal of physically harming her. The former Miss Diva Universe broke down in the garden and remained inconsolable despite Malik apologising to her again and again. At one point, on hearing the allegations, a teary-eyed Amaal said, "Mujhe meri dog ki kasam main ne kuch nahi kiya. Maine kuch wrong touch nahi kiya. Arre main utha bhi nahi sakta tha uska."

Gaurav, Tanya, Zeisha, Awez, Nagma, Ashnoor, Pranit, Mridul tried to comfort him and assured him that he had not done anything wrong. While there were supporters inside the house, Nehal received a lot of backlash outside the house.

Social media users were quick to slam the model for wrongly accusing the singer-composer.

Armaan Malik roots for his brother

Armaan Malik came out to cheer for his brother on social media. He wrote, "So proud of how Amaal is coming into his own on the show. it's tough seeing him sad sometimes, but the love from you all, and even a few inside, will keep him strong."

What Nehal told Amaal?

Nehal Chudasama was seen speaking to Amaal at night inside the house. "Harr task physical nahi hota Amaal, harr throw mein harm hui hoon, harr throw mein... I am not talking about my injuries. Tu mera dost hai aur mujhe will he nahi hai ke main tere against ek shabhd bhi bolun. (Not every task is physical. I have got hurt in every throw. I don't want to say a word against you as you are my friend). I don't want to blame you or put you in guilt. I just want to make you realise what I'm to trying to say. The entire house knows your intention was not wrong," she had said.

Farah Khan scolds Nehal

Farah Khan will be seen taking up Weekend Ka Vaar duties as Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of the Battle of Galwan. The ace choreographer will be seen pulling up Nehal for playing the "woman card" and also scolding Amaal for repeatedly apologizing to her despite not being wrong.