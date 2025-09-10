It might have been just a few weeks, but tempers are already flaring up inside the Bigg Boss house. And the latest fight took place between the two beauties of the house—Nehal Chudasama and Tanya Mittal. It all started with a small argument over poha, which escalated to such a level that the former Miss Universe went on to accuse Tanya of having a "superiority complex."

Not just this, she also went on to say that Mittal had a "bad breath" and added that her "mouth stinks". Tanya broke down, and the house soon slammed Nehal for her harsh words. Soon after the episode, an old video of Nehal from her Miss Diva Universe 2018 question-and-answer round resurfaced on social media.

Nehal's question-answer round

When Malaika Arora asked, "We heard that you went from a fat to fit transformation so would you like to share that amazing journey with us."

Nehal was quick to respond, "Absolutely. In three months, I have lost 20 kilos. And, I am so grateful to myself for going through that transformation process. One thing that has motivated me to do that is all my failures," she said.

"I knew where I had to work on and I knew literally, immense hard work has been put into this to be there. Besides that, I am a woman, who believes in empowering other women out there. Fitness is quite a narrow concept in India. And I want to be the one who influences each and everyone out there to be fit," she concluded.

Reactions

Nehal's answer might have made her win the Miss Diva Universe, but it has now come back to haunt with her many reminding her of belief in "empowering women". "What has happened to her in Bigg Boss?" asked a user.

"Wait a minute!!! She said dhe believes in empowering other women? Honey; tf did you call out Tanya like that on national TV?" another user asked.

"Yeah we saw your empowering woman thing live," read a comment.

"You have only been trying to degrade people in Bigg Boss," another comment read.