If you are an avid follower of Bigg Boss 19, you must have come across contestant Tanya Mittal's antics. It hasn't even been a week since the show premiered, and contestants are already locking horns, belittling each other, and instigating fights. Amid several verbal altercations, Tanya, who is a spiritual influencer and often shared reels and photos of her GRWM on Instagram, has been drawing attention for her statements inside the BB house.

Tanya claims she has achieved success through sheer hard work, never wore western clothes or bold outfits, and is always seen in sarees. During a conversation with fellow housemate Pranit More, she said she never exposes her body and always dresses modestly.

Tanya said: "Ladkiyon ke liye yaha pohonchna aasan hota hai that you have to leave your culture behind." This remark came across as offensive, as she repeatedly highlighted how she wears sarees and performs puja. Pranit, initially stunned, tried to reframe her words and asked if she felt it was wrong for women to wear non-traditional clothes or change themselves.

Tanya clarified, saying it wasn't "wrong," but that she wouldn't feel comfortable in such situations. However, she went on to claim that many girls compromise, including through the casting couch, to reach this stage, while she reached here without any compromises, calling it her "achievement."

Soon after, another clip of Tanya went viral, where the so-called "sanskari" contestant was seen roaming around in a bralette inside the BB house. This directly contradicted her earlier claim of only wearing sarees—even stating she wears sarees inside the bathroom before stepping out.

Netizens wasted no time digging up her older reels, creating transition edits, and exposing her alleged hypocrisy. Many slammed her for her "double standards."

Adding fuel to the fire, Tanya's ex-boyfriend also criticised her. For those unaware, she was in a relationship before entering the house, but the two have since broken up.

On Instagram, Balraj wrote, "Boss bolte ho sab? Pehle boss ka level toh leke aao. Kya tumhare paas woh honesty aur sensibility hai jo ek boss banne ke liye chahiye (Everyone calls you boss? First get to the level of a boss. Do you have the honesty and sensitivity required to become a boss?)"

He further slammed Tanya and continued, "Ek ladki jo kehti hai ki main bohot spiritual hoon, aur phir stage pe jaake bolti hai ke 'main 4 ladko ko pataoungi andar,' woh kabhi spiritually dedicated ho hi nahi sakti." He concluded, "Jo main Tanya ke baare mein bol raha tha, usne khud prove kar diya ki main sahi tha (A girl who says that she is very spiritual and then goes on stage and says that 'I will seduce 4 boys from inside' can never be spiritually dedicated." He concluded, "Whatever I was saying about Tanya, she herself proved that I was right."

