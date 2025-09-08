Bigg Boss fans eagerly wait for Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which air on Saturdays and Sundays. This weekend's episode was a tad emotional, not just for the housemates, but for the audience as well.

Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lal, was invited as a guest on the show. He opened up about his mother's struggles and everything she had endured, especially while addressing fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt, who had earlier called his mother a "flop actress."

Ayaan said, "Whatever I am today, it's because of you. I'm the luckiest man in the world to have you as my mother. You have to be strong for me; you've always been my support system outside. You lived for your father, then for your husband, and for your sons. Now it's time to live for yourself. You're 62, yaar. You have to be strong for me, Mom."

He even mentioned that their milkman had asked about her and expressed his support.

Hearing Kunickaa's story, Salman Khan grew emotional and broke down in tears. He hugged Ayaan warmly on stage.

Before calling Ayaan, Salman had already slammed Farrhana for calling Kunickaa a "flop actress." He reminded her of the dignity of words and even questioned, "Aapke bacche kya soch rahe honge aapko aise TV par dekh kar? (What would your children think seeing you like this on television?)"

Salman also reminded Farrhana that Kunickaa was once a young girl with dreams, who was married at just 17 with hope in her heart.

Ayaan elaborated on her journey, saying, "She was 17 when she told her father, 'Papa, I love this man and I want to marry him.' She did, but the marriage didn't work out. Their child was kidnapped at a train station. To fight the custody case, she entered the film industry and earned money, travelling between Mumbai and Delhi every week, which left her with no savings."

He added that despite her painful experiences, she never stopped believing in love. "She later married my father, left everything behind, moved to the US, and had me. But that also didn't work out. All she ever wanted was a simple dream — to run a home with a husband and kids. So when you point out that she's always in the kitchen, or when Zeishaan bhai says she's always talking about food, it's because she never got that family life she longed for. Don't take that little joy away from her now."

Salman also schooled the housemates for mocking Kunickaa and labelling her a "flop," reminding them that anyone's fate in the industry can change.

However, netizens aren't pleased with Salman's stance. Many believe he is being biased towards Kunickaa, just as they felt he had been towards Pooja Bhatt earlier.

A user wrote, "She is making issues with meals it's cheap...no one raised this.."

Another quipped, "Biasness towards her is clearly visible.. 2 week mein hi family le aaye bcz they know she is last in voting and they don't want her to go so early.."

The third one mentioned," Agree Farhana's choice of words isn't good, but that doesn't mean Kunika's mouth drips honey."