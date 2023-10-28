All eyes were on Salman Khan this weekend after the ugly fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain throughout the week. Netizens were waiting with bated breath to see what will Salman say on the matter. And the Dabangg Khan didn't disappoint his fans and followers. Salman Khan reprimanded Vicky Jain for his disrespectful and undignified comments on Ankita Lokhande.

Salman schools Vicky

It was during one of their fights that Vicky had lashed out at Ankita saying she couldn't give him anything in life. During one of the fun banters also he was seen saying that he has given money, property, love and everything to her but still she complains. Now, reacting to it, Salman asked Vicky if he is the only one who gave love and money to her.

Salman's word of advice for Ankita

Salman also pulled up Ankita Lokhande for losing herself on the show and getting submissive. He also advised the couple to be together and play as a unit, the same way they would do in the outside world. Vicky and Ankita's fights inside the BB house has left the audience divided. Many blame Ankita for not letting Vicky play his game.

And, many feel Vicky is trying to pull down the Pavitra Rishta actress. During one of the recent episodes, Vicky had called Ankita "gawaar" (illiterate) and "shameful". Ankita had then broken down and said that she has lost her confindence as he is not giving her any emotional support. Salman Khan also pulled up Isha Malviya for trying to increase differences between Vicky and Ankita.