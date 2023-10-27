There seems to be some more trouble brewing between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain with each passing day inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While Ankita has continued to complain about him not giving her time and attention, Vicky has accused her of trying to control him. The two have been loggerheads right from their second day inside the house.

What went down

Something similar happened in last night's episode when Vicky again lashed out at Ankita Lokhande for making faces at Abhishek. He burst into anger and slammed her for making faces. Not just that, he went on to call her "gawaar (illiterate)" and also added that he is ashamed of her. Ankita broke down and said that she has lost her confindence as he is not giving her any emotional support.

Netizens furious at Vicky Jain

Netizens have now lashed out at Vicky Jain for being so rude and disrespectful towards his wife on national television. "If he can do this on national television, what he must be doing inside his real home?" asked a user. "He is major red flag," another user wrote. "I would walk away if anyone treated me this way," a social media user commented. "Ankita shouldn't keep on taking this shit," another social media user commented. Many urged makers to ask him to apologise to Ankita on national television.

In the same episode, Ankita was also seen requesting Vicky not to feed fruits to the ladies of the house with his own hands. She added that she has maintained her dignified distance from the men of the house and he should too do it with the female contestants of the house. Vicky then apologised to her and added that he would take care of it. The two have gained the spotlight throughout the week with their constant arguments and disagreements.

It would be interesting to watch what Salman Khan has to say about their fights on the Weekend Ka Vaar.