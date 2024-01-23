With not even a week left for the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, the entertainment quotient is at an all time high. Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar are the contestants left inside the house. As the contestants have reached the top six, take a look who we feel has been the least and the most entertaining throughout the season.

Mannara Chopra: When it comes to entertainment, Mannara definitely tops the chart. Love her or hate her but you can't ignore her. With her tantrums, expressions to her talking style; everything makes up for great source of entertainment. Her involvement inside the house (fights or friendships) with the housemates and even in the activities have always been top notch.

Ankita Lokhande: Ankita's journey inside the BB house has been nothing less than a roller coaster. But, one can't deny the fact that even in her lowest, the Pavitra Rishta actress has kept the audience hooked to her. From friendship to animosity, the diva has played it real and that seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

Vicky Jain: The underdog of the Bigg Boss house, Vicky Jain has made it to the top six. While many had expected that he would be evicted within the first month, Vicky Jain's gyaan, humour and equation has kept us all entertained throughout. He might not make it as a winner but the business tycoon has indeed kept us all intrigued and entertained throughout.

Munawar Faruqui: Touted as the probable winner of this season, Munawar Faruqui, has been a boring contestant for majority of his time inside his house. He might have his own style of keeping quiet and observing people, analysing situations but when it comes to entertainment – he lagged in comparison to others.

Abhishek Kumar: The Udaariyan became the victim of washing dirty linen in public on the show. But, managed to keep us entertained majorly. While a lot more was expected from the dapper dude, it was his fights with Isha and other housemates that always took over the limelight over his genuine bonds.

Arun Mashetty: Tagged by the housemates as the least deserving and most boring, Arun spent majority of his time not even contributing to being in front of the camera.