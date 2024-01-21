Mannara Chopra has reached the Bigg Boss 17 finale week. Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra's cousin has made a firm place for herself inside the house and is a definite finalist. The last week saw a lot of turmoil for Mannara, who was fighting against Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan.

The fight went on from bad to ugly with both parties using foul language, age shaming, body shaming, talking about plastic surgeries and what not. Now, Mannara's mami and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra has shared a strong message for the Telugu star. "Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales," she said in the video.

Madhu Chopra's message

"I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck," she added. As per a report in OTT play, Madhu Chopra went on to call Ankita Lokhande and Isha 'uncivilised' for their fight with Mannara.

Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara

Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of Mannara and wrote on social media, "Very, very Improper, the way you are sitting,' Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend. When all else fails, shame the woman and then go on to self-righteously call yourself a 'Gentleman'. Not cool. #Biggboss17."

Mannara's cousin, Meera Chopra also took to social media to root for her. "What a gutter content with gutter mentality isha has a gutter mouth. Proud of #barbie for maintaining her dignity," she wrote. Mannara Chopra is reportedly the highest paid contestant this season. The diva constantly gets mocked for making facing and giving thousand expressions while talking.