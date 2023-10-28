Salman Khan schooled several contestants on the second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17. From reprimanding Vicky Jain for his behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande to lashing out at Abhishek Kumar for triggering Mannara Chopra's sensitive point, Salman was in no mood to spare anyone. He also schooled Isha Malviya for igniting fights and miscommunications within the house.

Mannara doesn't want to be known as a "Chopra"

Mannara Chopra has always maintained that she wants to be known for her own individuality and not for being a "Chopra" girl. She has always asked housemates to refrain from talking about her sisters – Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra – with her. When Abhishek Kumar got to know of it, he pledged to tease her with it.

Abhishek triggers Mannara

Abhishek went on calling Mannara "duplicate Parineeti Chopra" over and over again. So, on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan pulled up the Udaariyan actor for the same. He also told him that even though Abhishek calls him (Salman Khan) his favourite but none of his actions are like that of Salman. He also pulled him up for his aggressive behaviour and said bahar "joote padenge" if you behave like this.

The BB contestant who has worked predominantly in southern films has consciously chosen to remove Chopra from her surname. Mannara has often spoken about how she doesn't want her connection with PeeCee to come in the way of her work and wants to make it big on her own. Mannara also suffered an anxiety attack inside the house when other contestants allegedly kept asking her about her 'Chopra' connection.