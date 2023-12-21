Bigg Boss 17 has seen a lot of ups and downs so far. From the show reaching the top of the TRP list to dropping down several ranks, BB17 has seen a rollercoaster of viewership as well. Despite some big names like Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, TV's famous Ankita Lokhande and her celebrity and businessman husband, Vicky Jain, Parineeti Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra; the show has sometimes struggled for TRPs.

Amid all this, let's take a look at what's the fee given to these celebs this year.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: Celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have cemented their place in the reality show and are touted as the definite finalists this year. The two have had their share of fights, disagreements, romance and what not! At one point, Ankita even went through pregnancy tests inside the house. If reports are anything to go by, Ankita is getting Rs 12 lakh per week. On the other hand, Vicky is making Rs 5 lakh as per reports.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra: Stand up comedian Munawar, who joined Bigg Boss 17 after winning Lock Upp, has found an ardent fan and friend in Mannara Chopra inside the house. Munawar is reportedly making Rs 7-8 lakhs per week and Mannara is getting Rs 10 lakh a week.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma: Another celebrity couple who have had quite a journey on the show is – Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. If reports are anything to go by, Aishwarya is making Rs 11-12 lakh per week on the other hand, Neil is making Rs 7-8 lakh per week.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar: Udaariyan stars Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar opened all the hidden skeletons of their closet on the show. The two didn't hesitate in washing their dirty linen in front of Salman Khan. From fighting at the premiere to getting friendly and then, to becoming sworn enemies; Isha and Abhishek's equation remained one of the high points of the show. Isha is reportedly taking home Rs 7.5 lakh per week while Abhishek is charging Rs 5 lakh per week.

Vicky on joining BB17

Vicky had revealed that the two of them have been ardent fans of the show. "We both are also fans of the show and watch it religiously. I told her that rather than sitting at home and getting invested in what's happening in the house, we should be there. It was time for us to be here and play the game inside. Us being on the show is purely out of our love for Bigg Boss," he said in an interview.