Salman Khan lashed out at Bigg Boss 17 contestants in last night's Weekend Ka Vaar. The Dabangg actor slammed the reality show contestants for making faces and arguing with host Karan Johar the previous week. He also added that the doors of Dharma are now forever closed for all of them. He also revealed that because of their behaviour, they might end up getting lesser work in the industry than what they were doing earlier.

Disrespecting Karan Johar

"Pichle hafte Karan Johar sahab aaye thhe. Aap logon ne unki izzat ki? Karan yahan par baat kar rahe thhe, aap log vahan par mooh bana rahe thhe, zabaan lada rahe thhe. (Last week Karan Johar had come, did you guys respect him? Karan was talking here and you guys were making faces and arguing with him)," Salman said.

"Karan Johar is one of the biggest producers and directors of the country. He came here to host the show. When you get out of here, try and see if you can meet him. Not just him, when you get out of the house try even seeing me outside and that won't happen. It is all your loss and your responsibility," he warned the contestants.

Dharma doors now closed

Salman Khan went on to say that while many contestants made their careers after this show, there were many who were ruined after the show because of their own doing. He said that seeing their behaviour the work they would get outside would be impacted for sure.

Salman added that it was just a few weeks back that Karan had called him and praised the contestants of this season. The Tiger 3 actor further slammed the contestants for their behaviour and assured them that after their behaviour towards Karan, they won't get work in Dharma now. He called them fools for closing the doors of one production house on themselves.

Contestants make Salman Khan wait

At the beginning of the episode, Bigg Boss also reprimanded all the contestants for making Salman Khan wait for 20 minutes for them to gather in the hall area. Bigg Boss scolded them for their careless and callous attitude. Salman Khan also said that after getting out of the house, they won't ever get to meet Karan Johar or him.

Salman also scolded Mannara Chopra for her childish and cribbing behaviour. He lashed out at Munawar Faruqui for always catering to Mannara and not keeping his self-respect. He also called Abhishek Kumar the most "fake" contestant to have ever come on the show.