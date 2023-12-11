Salman warns Munawar

Salman Khan, back after a week's break, lashed out at contestants this weekend ka vaar. From schooling Munawar Faruqui that he is not in the show to babysit Mannara to lashing out at Abhishek for his crass behaviour inside the house; the host was in no mood to spare anyone. Salman even scolded Mannara Chopra for her cribbing and negative attitude.

Compares Mannara with Parineeti, Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan went on to compare her with her two sisters (Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra) and also remined her that they have been so respectful towards others. "The way you spoke with Karan Johar, I am very upset. Dad always told you to be respectful. There are two sisters of yours in the industry. They've been very respectful. Why does the third sister have so much disrespect inside the house and outside the house?" Salman lashed out.

Salman's stern warning

The Tiger 3 actor also reprimanded the housemates for making him wait for 20 minutes. He added that just because it is his job, he watches the show every day no matter what time he gets home from shooting. He also reprimanded Mannara for continuing with her makeup, despite knowing that Salman Khan was waiting.

Salman also warned Munawar Faruqui of stepping away for his self respect. He asked him to focus on his game and not on maintaining his equations inside the house. Salman also expressed his anger on the contestants disrespecting Karan Johar, who came in place of Khan for one weekend. He told them that when they get out of the house, even if they try they wouldn't be able to meet him.

"Pichle hafte Karan Johar sahab aaye thhe. Aap logon ne unki izzat ki? Karan yahan par baat kar rahe thhe, aap log vahan par mooh bana rahe thhe, zabaan lada rahe thhe. (Last week Karan Johar had come, did you guys respect him? Karan was talking here and you guys were making faces and arguing with him)," Salman said.

"Karan Johar is one of the biggest producers and directors of the country. He came here to host the show. When you get out of here, try and see if you can meet him. Not just him, when you get out of the house try even seeing me outside and that won't happen. It is all your loss and your responsibility," he warned the contestants.

Salman also added that it is Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande who are running the house.