Bigg Boss 17: Despite Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, why is this season so BORING, low on TRP?

Bigg Boss 17 started with a bang. With big names like - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt; we expected the show to be the best ever season. Within a fortnight, we saw equations changing, bonds forming, fights, friendships, humour and what not! However, as we moved towards the third and fourth week, the show took an unexpected descent.

And from where we are watching the show currently, it is probably the most boring season in the history of Bigg Boss. There are reports of Bigg Boss 17 getting the lowest ever TRPs for the last week. With this, let's take a look at the possible reasons for the same.

No genuine bond: To begin with, unlike previous seasons, we haven't seen any real and genuine bonds within contestants this season. Apart from Vicky - Ankita, Aishwarya - Neil, Isha - Samarth; there is no true friendship in the house. Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar are yet to find someone who would stand by them no matter what. Unlike previous seasons where friendships became the highlight of the season, contestants have failed to weave magic with their bonds.

No real fights or issues: This year's contestants like Abhishek Kumar and now evicted Tehelka, seemed to have anger issues over the most trivial matters. Even the fights this season seem fake and done just for the cameras.

No humour, no contribution: With contestants like Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt; there is hardly any humour in the show. While Arun and Tehelka's bromance did give us some funny moments; ever since Sunny's exit, there has hardly been any stand out moment inside the house. Contestants like Rinku Dhawan, Arun and Anurag and making their way ahead into the show without making any kind of contribution.

Bigg Boss' interference: Bigg Boss' constant interference has also come in between the contestants active play. BB's constant digs and comments on Vicky seemed to have gone a bit too far. And ever since Vicky has gone silent, the show seems to have lost a bit of its spark.

Working on previous formulas: Even Munawar Faruqui seems to be following the same track he followed in his previous reality show. The stand up comedian often gets pulled up for not taking a stand for himself and playing it too diplomatic. So far, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya, Samarth seem to be the only players playing with their hearts.