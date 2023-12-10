Bigg Boss 17 has entered its ninth week and with each passing day tempers inside the house is soaring. With friends turning foes, inmates picking up fights for trivial issues and verbal abuses have now turned into physical altercations.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi kiss under a blanket

If Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have become thick friends, there are days when these two fight like Tom and Jerry.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar's aggression towards Samrath and his ex-girlfriend Isha grabbed headlines this week.

Abhishek and Isha were all out and tarnished each other badly. They attached each other's character and also spoke about their past and revealed their one-night stands.

This didn't go down well with BB fans and the inmates. Abhishek has been part of the show since day one of the season. Isha never spoke about Samrath while Abhishek was there. But Bigg Boss had other plans, he soon got Samrath in the house and the rest is history.

However, netizens are constantly seeing Abhishek and Khanzaadi fighting with each other over trivial issues.

However, a video is going viral on social media that shows Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi getting cosy under the blanket. The duo kissed each other passionately. This shook netizens and were left in disbelief.

Abhishek Khaanzadi kya horha hai beech me kambal ke andar

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to this viral kissing video under the blanket when the lights were turned off.

A user wrote, Bigg Boss this season is worst, this isn't a family show any more and has been cringe most of the time.

Another commented, "Ashleelta fela raha hai yeh show, it isn't the way it used to be before."

A third user said, "How many of you saw it coming?

The fourth user mentioned, 'Twitteratis are sure they kissed under the blanket. '

This just didn't stop as after kissing and getting cosy Abhishek Kumar Insulted Khanzaadi, called her 'Behen'.

While another commenter suggested, "You haven't joined Bigg Boss to engage in romantic relationships. Instead, you should consider joining Temptation Island as wild card entries."

A section of netizens also mentioned that Abhishek is using Khanzaadi as a rebound.

Later in the show, Khanzaadi got emotional in front of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokahnde because of Abhishek's rude remarks. To console her Vicky tells her that she should never share her secrets and traumas with anyone in the house as they might use them against her in the tasks.

Well, it's not just Abhishek and Khanzaadi. Samrath and Isha are often caught kissing and getting intimate with each other.

Bigg Boss apne mohalle (dil, dimaag, dumm) ko shutdown kar rahe hain. Light on/off kar rahe hain. Aur uss waqt chintu ?



Aapda ko avsar mein badlana koi chintu se sikhe, seedha Isha ko pakad ke shuru hogaye... pic.twitter.com/fWg3A25RVh — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023

Samrath and Isha kiss

On December 4, Bigg Boss abruptly closed down the three houses - Dil, Dimaag, and Dum, instructing the housemates to relocate their belongings from the houses to the communal area or mohalla within a 20-minute time frame. Amidst this hustle, when the lights flickered on and off in the final moments, Samarth and Isha were caught in a moment of intimacy, sharing a kiss.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Ankita were also caught in the moment and were seen getting cosy.

In one of the episodes, Vicky was changing his pants and Ankita couldn't resist.

Sana Raees Khan has been evicted from the house

The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 17 house are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui.