The biggest and most controversial reality show of the year, Bigg Boss is back again. The Salman Khan hosted reality show is back with its sixteenth season now. And with each passing year, the craze and buzz around the show turns up to be even bigger and better. The twist in this season of BB is the fact that even Bigg Boss would be a part of the game show, actively involved this year.

On TV channel

Bigg Boss 16 can be watched on TV Monday – Friday at 10 pm. It will be premiere on Colors channel from October 1, 2022. On Weekends, one can watch it on Colors channel on 9: 30 pm.

On OTT

Voot remains Bigg Boss' streaming partner this year too. The show will be streamed every night at 9: 30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

Contestants on the show this season

Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant of the show. Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Patel are some of the other names floating this season.

Salman Khan's 1000 crore fee

There were strong reports of Salman Khan charging Rs 1000 crore for the entire duration of Bigg Boss. However, Khan rubbished the reports and called them baseless. He added that if he were to get such an amount, he would never ever work again.

" All those reports about my fees are untrue. If I ever get paid Rs 1,000 crore, I would never work. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers that I actually need them. My lawyers are no less than Salman Khan. My earnings are not even one-fourth of it. These reports are read by the income tax and ED departments too and then when they come and check, they find out what's the reality."