Sreejita De is reportedly the first contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's reality show – Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita's name comes as a surprise since there was a strong buzz of Sajid Khan being eliminated from the house owing to the backlash his participation in the show has been receiving. Sreejita's fans and followers are not pleased with the decision and have taken to social media to express their views.

Sreejita's fans unhappy

"Bring back Sreejita. Bigg Boss is not thinking about male audience," wrote one user. "Unfair eviction unfair eviction i guess Gori is first elimination ... super flop again ...," wrote another user. "I am very sad srijeeta my love, i can't stop crying," commented a fan.

"#GoriNagori is the least deserving then others she is doing nothing this week to usko hi Jana tha. Last week they saved her from the task and this time @BiggBoss evicted deserving one instead of undeserving. Not fair one more time in the history of #BiggBoss," another fan opined.

Many hail the decision

But there were many who even supported the Uttaran star's eviction. "SREEJITA evicted because what she did in kitchen with Gori is UNFORGIVABLE. whole country has seen how she took Gori for a cheap person. she was unfortable with gori. janta sent her back home. now sreejita is comfortable at her residence," commented one user.

"Shalin and tina to minimun gaurantee leke aaye honge. Wo kahin nhi jaa rhe. Unke alawa. I am happy srijita is gone. Uska standard and upbringing itna zyada high hai ki ye game hi uske beneath hai. Itne bade log ke laayak ye game nhi hai. (Shalin and Tina must have come with minimum stay guarantee. They are not going anywhere. Apart from them I am happy srijita is gone. Her standard and upbringing is so high that even the show is beneath her)," a person tweeted.