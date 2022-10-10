The 16th season of Bigg Boss is back on air and all the contestants are giving a tough fight to prove themselves as a strong competitor. Like every season, this season also has some of the big names from the industry, including director Sajid Khan, Miss India Runners-up Manya Singh, TV actor Shalin Bhanot, global sensation Abdu Rozik and several others.

Is Sumbul Touqueer Khan the highest-paid contestant?

While the house is full of prominent celebrities, the fans were constantly speculating about who is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and it is none other than Sumbul Touqueer Khan, who gets Rs 12 lakh per week.

According to reports, the 19-year-old actress has surpassed former Bigg Boss winner and 'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash when it comes to Bigg Boss' remmuneration. For the unversed, Tejasswi was the highest-paid contestant in the previous season with Rs 10 lakhs per week for being a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Sumbul was unsure of the show

Sumubul, who became a household name after her show 'Imli' wherein she played the lead character and earned fame at a very young age. The actress apparently never followed Salman Khan's reality show until she received an offer to participate in the ongoing season.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sumbul had said that she was scared to participate in the show especially after watching a few videos. She had even thought of turning down the offer.

Earlier, Sumbul has also worked in the film 'Article 15' with Ayushmann Khurrana. She said, "I can't even express it, it was huge for me. I was nervous but Ayushmann talked me out (of my nervousness). I remember I taught them the flossing dance step as well."

In 2011, Sumbul, whose father Touqeer Hasan Khan is a choreographer in the Bollywood industry, made her television debut at the age of eight with 'Chandragupta Maurya'. She also starred in the TV series 'Jodha Akbar' in 2013. The actor was also seen in supporting roles in shows such as 'Vaaris' and 'Ishaaron Ishaaron' in 2016 and 2019 respectively.