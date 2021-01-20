Love her or hate her, you just can't ignore her! That's Rakhi Sawant for you. Ever since the challengers have entered the reality show, the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 14 has gone a notch up. But, amid all the challengers, it's Rakhi Sawant who has been hailed as the most entertaining and vital person in the house. Rakhi has also spoken up about her marriage and equation with her husband in the show.

Last week we had seen how Rakhi had developed a crush on Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla. And now, Rakhi wishes Abhinav to be the father of her children. Yes, you read that right. In a recent episode, Rakhi was seen baring her heart out to Sonali Phogat.

Rakhi told Sonali that she has not had a man in her life post her ex-Abhishek Awasthi. She added that her husband has not had any physical intimacy with her and will never accept her publically too. She further said that she doesn't mind being 'the other woman' in Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik's marriage.

Rakhi then goes on to say that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav to donate his sperm. She added that she will ask Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla about it and will produce babies without doing anything wrong. Breaking down, Sawant further tells Phogat that she wants someone like Abhinav to kiss her, hold her, take her to coffee dates and theatres. She says she wants only "one katori pyaar" (one bowl of love).

Last week we had seen Sonali Phogat expressing her feelings towards Aly Goni. She had told Eijaz that she has developed feelings for Aly and doesn't know what to do further. Aly's girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, who is out of the house now didn't mind Sonali professing her love. "I think Sonali expressing her feelings for AlyGoni was very cute. Love is love! There is no harm in sharing your feelings with someone. Aly knows how to deal with these things and I believe he is dealing with the situation very gracefully," Jasmin told TOI.