He might not have had as successful a career as Rubina Dilaik onscreen but inside the Bigg Boss house, Abhinav Shukla is definitely getting more popular than her. With three months into the reality show, the actor has made an irreplacable place for himself in the house and among the audience. Let's take a look at why we feel he might be the dark horse of the show this season.

Winning hearts: Love him as you just can't hate him! In his three month long stay in the reality show, Abhinav Shukla has managed to create a huge fan following outside the house. While every housemate crossed the line, Shukla is the only celebrity who has maintained his dignity and gentle attitude throughout. Despite being cornered, thrown into odd situations, facing blame games, the actor has always maintained his calm and cool demeanour. No wonder, Shukla is emerging out as audience's most loved contestant this season.

Great equation with housemates: Despite being vocal about his difference of opinions and arguments, Abhinav Shukla is the go-to person for many contestants inside the house. Not the one to meddle into other people's business, Abhinav has managed to maintain a cool camaraderie with all the housemates. From the guests who come into the house to the celebrity panel, no one is ever seen scolding Abhinav for misbehaving with anyone. Even the host, Salman Khan seems to have grown fond of the actor these days.

Abhinav Shukla/Instagram

Dodging nominations: Call it his strategy or his massive fan following, Abhinav Shukla has managed to dodge maximum nominations and eliminations this season. Many had expected that he would be voted out within the first few weeks. But, beating all odds, Abhinav has stayed strong and true in the game. He even was one of the finalists in the first finale. We have seen unbelievable and premature exits this season, but looks like Abhinav is going to go till the very end.

Weakest link or the strongest: Touted as one of the weakest links in the house, Abhinav has proven how he is just the opposite. Even when it comes to tasks, Rubina's better-half is known for putting his heart and soul into it. His ever shining smile and relaxed attitude proves how he is not in a rush to be in the rat-race. And of the entire lot, if there is one person who can be called the dark horse – it has to be Abhinav Shukla!